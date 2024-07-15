Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Generac Holdings Inc

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $141.01 and a modest daily gain of 0.36%, coupled with a three-month change of 3.87%, the company shows promising signs of stability and growth. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Generac Holdings Inc as a contender for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects of a company's financials. This system, which has been backtested from 2006 to 2021, suggests that stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better long-term returns. Here's how Generac Holdings Inc ranks across these dimensions:

With an impressive GF Score of 94 out of 100, Generac Holdings Inc is poised for top-tier performance.

Understanding Generac Holdings Inc's Business

Generac Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $8.55 billion and annual sales of $4.02 billion, is a leading name in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other engine-powered products. Its diverse product range includes standby generators, portable generators, and a suite of clean energy products, primarily catering to residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The majority of its sales are generated in the United States, and it boasts an operating margin of 10.17%.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Generac Holdings Inc's Financial Strength is evident in its robust balance sheet and a strategic Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.43. This reflects the company's prudent capital management and its ability to withstand financial ups and downs. Additionally, its high Profitability Rank and a Predictability Rank of 3.0 stars highlight its consistent operational performance and reliability as an investment.

Growth Trajectory

Generac Holdings Inc's commitment to growth is underscored by its top Growth rank. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 18.5%, outperforming 75.85% of its peers in the Industrial Products industry. Its EBITDA has also seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 1.3 and a five-year rate of 10.7, demonstrating its ongoing ability to expand and increase earnings.

Conclusion

Considering Generac Holdings Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
