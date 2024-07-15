Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With a current share price of $50.38, Rollins Inc has experienced a slight daily decrease of 0.04%, yet it boasts an impressive three-month growth of 11.92%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Rollins Inc for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score ranging from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Rollins Inc boasts a GF Score of 96, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Rollins Inc's Business

Rollins Inc, with a market cap of $24.40 billion and annual sales of $3.16 billion, is a global leader in route-based pest-control services. The company operates under several brands, including the well-known Orkin brand in the U.S. and Canada. Rollins Inc primarily focuses on residential pest and termite prevention, leveraging its extensive network to dominate the North American market.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Rollins Inc's financial resilience is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 23.13 and an Altman Z-Score of 12.01, indicating a strong shield against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.27.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Rollins Inc's profitability is robust, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years, reaching 19.15% in 2023. The company's Gross Margin also reflects a consistent upward trend, standing at 52.17% in 2023. These metrics underscore Rollins Inc's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Rollins Inc is committed to growth, as evidenced by its 12.6% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, outperforming 68.82% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA growth rates over the past three and five years further highlight its expanding operational capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Rollins Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

