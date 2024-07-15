Greenbrier (GBX) Shares Decline on Q3 Earnings Miss and Lowered Revenue Guidance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Greenbrier (GBX, Financial) saw a significant drop of 14% following its Q3 earnings report. The supplier of freight railcars and marine barges reported an EPS miss after two consecutive double-digit EPS beats in Q1 and Q2. Revenue fell 21% year-over-year to $820.2 million, missing analyst expectations. The company also trimmed the high end of its FY24 revenue guidance to $3.5-3.6 billion from $3.5-3.7 billion.

  • Greenbrier announced new railcar orders for 6,300 units valued at $830 million and delivered 5,400 units. This resulted in a new railcar backlog of 29,400 units valued at $3.7 billion. However, the company slightly lowered the high end of its FY24 railcar delivery guidance to 23,500-24,000 units from 23,500-25,000 units.
  • Revenue declined 21% year-over-year and 5% sequentially, primarily due to the timing of new railcar deliveries. Manufacturing segment revenue fell 6.8% sequentially to $685.1 million. Despite this, Greenbrier posted a 9.5% sequential growth in adjusted EBITDA to $104 million.
  • Greenbrier's railcar leasing segment grew its lease fleet by 600 units to 15,200 units, achieving nearly 99% utilization. On its Q2 call, management noted that the supply of available railcars was near trough levels, leading to robust lease rate growth, renewals, and term lengths. Q3 results from the leasing segment support this view.
  • Gross margin improved to 15.1% from 14.2% a year ago, thanks to better performance in Manufacturing and Maintenance Services and increased syndication activity. The gross margin has been in the mid-teens for three consecutive quarters, reflecting the company's focus on efficiency gains.

Overall, this was a disappointing quarter for Greenbrier, with both EPS and revenue missing expectations. The revenue miss was primarily due to the timing of new railcar deliveries, which, if not indicative of declining demand, could be a positive sign. However, investor concerns remain.

On a positive note, the leasing business is performing well, although it contributes less to overall revenue compared to the manufacturing segment. Long-term, nearshoring trends could support growth, especially in traffic across the southern border.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.