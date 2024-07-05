On July 5, 2024, Anthony Wilson, President & CEO of MPC, executed a sale of 6,900 shares of Southern Co (SO, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 85,309 shares of the company.

Southern Co (SO, Financial) is a leading energy company primarily engaged in electric power production and distribution. The company operates through several subsidiaries to provide energy to customers in multiple states.

Over the past year, Anthony Wilson has sold a total of 6,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Southern Co (SO, Financial) shows a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Southern Co were trading at $77.61 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $85.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.15, which is above the industry median of 14.735.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $70.67, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

