On July 5, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 194,497 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their spending while providing retailers with tools to grow their customer base.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 28,725 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $89.84 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $505.588 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 39.13, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 14.815 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Sezzle Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $31.19 compared to the current price of $89.84 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.88.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Sezzle Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

