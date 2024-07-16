Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $190.27, Alphabet Inc has experienced a daily gain of 0.66% and an impressive three-month increase of 21.55%. A detailed analysis based on the GF Score indicates that Alphabet Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Alphabet Inc boasts a GF Score of 94, reflecting its strong potential for market leadership. The components of the GF Score for Alphabet Inc are as follows:

Understanding Alphabet Inc's Business

Alphabet Inc, with a market cap of $2.36 trillion and annual sales of $318.15 billion, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Google, which generates nearly 90% of its revenue from online ads. Google's other revenue streams include Google Play, YouTube, and hardware sales like the Pixel smartphone and Google Home products. Alphabet also invests in high-potential technologies through its 'Other Bets' segment, focusing on advancements in health, internet access, self-driving cars, and more.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Alphabet Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 286.8 and an Altman Z-Score of 14.86, indicating a strong shield against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its low Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.09. Alphabet's profitability is also impressive, with a consistent increase in Operating Margin over the past five years, reaching 27.42% in 2023.

Growth Trajectory

Alphabet Inc is ranked highly for growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 22.1%, outperforming 74.86% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, further solidifying its market position.

Conclusion

Considering Alphabet Inc's strong financial metrics, profitability, and growth, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

