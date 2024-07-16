Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company on July 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $11.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $222,400. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,454,292 shares of the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company leverages an online platform for agents and brokers to access a range of real estate market services and tools. eXp World Holdings Inc is known for its innovative approach to the real estate market, utilizing technology to enhance agent success and improve customer service.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 166,005 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of eXp World Holdings Inc were trading at $11.12 on the day of the sale. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $1.785 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.75, suggesting that eXp World Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock based on its current valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

