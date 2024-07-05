On July 5, 2024, Joseph Nachman, Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 288,842 shares of Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc operates as a platform for local business reviews, covering various sectors including restaurants, shopping, and services. The platform allows users to rate and review businesses, fostering a community-driven source of business information.

Over the past year, Joseph Nachman has sold a total of 65,941 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Yelp Inc, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Yelp Inc were priced at $36.24 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.87, slightly above the industry median of 21.97.

According to the GF Value, Yelp Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $45.40, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.