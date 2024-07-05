On July 5, 2024, Aidan Viggiano, Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial), executed a sale of 6,586 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 188,462 shares of Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial) is a company that provides a cloud communications platform, which allows developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company's services include messaging, voice, and video, among other communication functions.

Over the past year, Aidan Viggiano has sold a total of 82,378 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Twilio Inc shows a total of 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Twilio Inc were trading at $56.26 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $9.652 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, based on a GF Value of $79.71.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Twilio Inc.

