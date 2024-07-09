EVP Research & Development Fady Malik executed a sale of 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial) on July 9, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 131,004 shares of the company.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for diseases characterized by impaired muscle function. The company is dedicated to innovations in muscle biology and related mechanisms that can lead to novel treatments for people suffering from severe diseases.

Over the past year, Fady Malik has sold a total of 131,323 shares of Cytokinetics Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a total of 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading at $55.9 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Cytokinetics Inc is $3.66, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 15.27, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market trends and company performance.

