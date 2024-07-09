Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Profit Margins

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) reports a 76% revenue increase and significant profit margin improvements in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $20.3 million for Q2 2024, up 76% from $11.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $12.6 million or 62% of net revenue, compared to $6.2 million or 54% of net revenue in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $10.6 million, up from $7.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $2.1 million, a $3.2 million improvement from a net loss of $1.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.9 million, compared to negative $0.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $24.8 million as of May 31, 2024, compared to $20.5 million on November 30, 2023.
  • Inventory: $15.5 million as of May 31, 2024, compared to $13.9 million on November 30, 2023.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Sales: $14.6 million or 72% of total revenue, compared to $6.8 million or 59% in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin for DTC Sales: 69.5%.
  • Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS): 4X to 5X, with a target of 5X.
  • Retail Store Performance: Las Vegas store operating at a run rate of $1 million a year in sales with a 65% gross profit margin.
  • Production Capacity: Increased to 48,600 units for the quarter, with a goal of 18,000 units per month by May.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Record-breaking quarter with $20.3 million in revenue, up 76% from the previous year.
  • Gross profit margin increased to 62% from 54% due to higher margin direct-to-consumer sales and cost reduction efforts.
  • Net income improved to $2.1 million from a net loss of $1.1 million in the previous year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $24.8 million from $20.5 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.
  • No current or long-term debt, providing financial stability and flexibility.

Negative Points

  • Operating expenses increased to $10.6 million from $7.2 million, driven by higher variable selling costs and increased marketing spend.
  • The sustainability of the celebrity endorsement advertising model may face diminishing returns over time.
  • Challenges in scaling production capacity quickly to meet potential future demand.
  • Decision not to dedicate additional monetary resources to domestic law enforcement market due to subpar return on investment.
  • Delay in the launch of the smaller launcher product, now expected in the second half of 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What sort of traction levels are you seeing as you add newer influencers to your advertising program? How do you think about adding more advertising influencers at this point and the ROAS that you're expecting to get from each new one?
A: Bryan Ganz, CEO: We are currently using a 5X ROAS as the threshold for both existing and new celebrity endorsers. If they do not meet this threshold, we do not continue to support their efforts. So far, all new celebrity endorsers are achieving the same ROAS levels as the original ones.

Q: Can you provide insights on the early traction and plans for expansion into television advertising?
A: Bryan Ganz, CEO: We started with Newsmax and have seen a strong return on advertising spend. We've also been approached by other smaller networks, with mixed results. The effectiveness depends on the audience, specifically those willing to use non-lethal options for self-defense.

Q: What should we expect for gross margins and operating expenses in the next quarter or two?
A: Lauri Kearnes, CFO: We are working on initiatives like lean manufacturing and SKU rationalization, which should lead to slight improvements in gross margins. Operating expenses should remain fairly stable, with variable expenses around 10% of sales.

Q: Could you elaborate on the production side? What do you expect production levels to be by the end of the year?
A: Bryan Ganz, CEO: We hit 18,000 units per month in May and expect to maintain this level for the rest of the year. We are selling closer to 12,000-13,000 units per month, allowing us to build inventory for Q4. We plan to increase production further in 2025.

Q: When do you expect the smaller launcher to be released?
A: Bryan Ganz, CEO: The smaller launcher will not be out by the end of this fiscal year. Development is on track, and we expect it to be released in the second half of 2025.

Q: Is there any thought to breaking out operating expenses into different categories like sales and marketing?
A: Lauri Kearnes, CFO: Yes, we could look into breaking out the variable expenses, sales, and marketing to provide a clearer understanding of the components.

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of the $10 million in quarterly operating expenses?
A: Bryan Ganz, CEO: Approximately $2 million are variable costs, $3 million for DTC business, $0.5 million for professional costs, $3.5 million for people costs, and $1 million for other expenses.

Q: What are the plans for expanding production capacity?
A: Bryan Ganz, CEO: We are increasing our production capacity and building a US-based ammunition production facility to meet growing demand, reduce supply chain risks, and ensure high-quality rounds. This facility should be operational by year-end.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.