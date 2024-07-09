On July 9, 2024, Amy Rothstein, Director at Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on July 10, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 75,032 shares of the company.

Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial) specializes in connected camera brands. These products are designed to provide users with a sense of security through high-definition, internet-connected cameras.

Over the past year, Amy Rothstein has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Arlo Technologies Inc were trading at $14.83 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.584 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.86, indicating a potential overestimation in its market price relative to intrinsic value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw attention from investors, especially considering the company's current valuation status and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.