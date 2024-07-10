WD-40 Co (WDFC) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.46 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations with 9% Growth

Robust Sales Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $155.0 million, up 9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $145.80 million.
  • Net Income: $19.8 million, an increase of 5% from the prior year fiscal quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.46, compared to $1.38 in the prior year fiscal quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 53.1%, up from 50.6% in the prior year fiscal quarter.
  • Maintenance Product Sales: $147.2 million, an increase of 10% compared to the prior year fiscal quarter.
  • SG&A Expenses: $45.6 million, up 19% compared to the prior year fiscal quarter.
  • Advertising and Sales Promotion Expenses: $9.3 million, up 22% compared to the prior year fiscal quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 10, 2024, WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024. WD-40 Co, a global marketing organization known for its lubricants and cleaning products, demonstrated strong performance with significant growth in net sales and improved gross margins.

Company Overview

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Performance Highlights

WD-40 Co reported total net sales of $155.0 million for the third quarter, marking a 9% increase compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. Excluding the favorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates, net sales would have increased by 8% to $153.5 million. The company's maintenance product sales were particularly strong, totaling $147.2 million, a 10% increase from the previous year.

1811136180708864000.png

Gross margin improved to 53.1%, up from 50.6% in the prior year fiscal quarter. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 19% to $45.6 million, and advertising and sales promotion expenses increased by 22% to $9.3 million.

Financial Achievements

WD-40 Co's net income for the quarter was $19.8 million, a 5% increase from the prior year fiscal quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $1.46, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.27. This performance underscores the company's ability to drive profitable growth despite rising expenses.

“We delivered another strong quarter with record sales driven by robust volume growth across all three of our trade blocs," said Steve Brass, WD-40 Company’s president and chief executive officer. "Our maintenance product sales achieved impressive growth of over 10 percent for both the third quarter and year-to-date, aligning with our established long-term growth objectives."

Segment Performance

Segment Q3 2024 Net Sales ($000) Q3 2023 Net Sales ($000) Change (%)
Americas 75,103 71,130 6%
EMEA 59,399 52,524 13%
Asia-Pacific 20,543 18,063 14%

The Americas segment, representing 49% of total net sales, saw a 6% increase primarily due to a 7% rise in WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales. The EMEA segment, accounting for 38% of total net sales, experienced a 13% increase driven by a 17% rise in WD-40® Multi-Use Product sales. The Asia-Pacific segment, representing 13% of total net sales, reported a 14% increase, with significant growth in China and the Asia distributor markets.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet

WD-40 Co's income statement highlights include:

  • Net sales: $155.0 million
  • Gross profit: $82.4 million
  • Operating expenses: $55.2 million
  • Net income: $19.8 million

The balance sheet shows total assets of $443.6 million, with current assets of $248.8 million. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $45.3 million. Total liabilities stand at $221.4 million, with stockholders' equity at $222.2 million.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

WD-40 Co generated $64.8 million in net cash from operating activities for the nine months ended May 31, 2024. The company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share and repurchased 34,250 shares at a total cost of $8.1 million under its $50.0 million share repurchase plan.

Analysis and Outlook

WD-40 Co's strong performance in Q3 2024, characterized by robust sales growth and improved margins, positions the company well for continued success. The company's focus on its core maintenance products and strategic geographic segments has yielded positive results. However, rising operating expenses and the ongoing divestiture of its homecare and cleaning product portfolios in the U.S. and U.K. present challenges that management will need to navigate carefully.

Overall, WD-40 Co's financial health and strategic initiatives suggest a positive outlook, with management reiterating its fiscal year 2024 guidance and projecting net sales growth between 6% and 12%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WD-40 Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.