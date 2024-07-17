Parnassus Value Equity Fund's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: A Deep Dive into Micron Technology's Adjustment

The fund released its quarterly portfolio update

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Parnassus Value Equity Fund entered a new holding in Broadcom.
  • It also sold out of Cisco Systems.
  • The fund also trimmed its position in Micron Technology.
Article's Main Image

Insights into the Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Stock Performances

Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Parnassus Investments, recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024. The fund, known for its commitment to fossil-fuel-free investments and positive workplace environments, focuses on acquiring undervalued, out-of-favor stocks with potential for significant returns. Managed by Billy Hwan after Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s retirement in 2020, the fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 by investing in quality U.S. large-cap companies that meet stringent ESG criteria.

1811143504479547392.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

The Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition in the second quarter of 2024:

  • Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) was the significant new entry with 33,578 shares, representing 1.1% of the portfolio and a total value of $53.91 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

The fund also increased its stakes in several key stocks:

  • NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) saw an addition of 274,307 shares, bringing the total to 509,404 shares. This adjustment marks a 116.68% increase in share count and a 0.96% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $87.60 million.
  • Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) increased by 1,047,972 shares, bringing the total to 4,233,811 shares. This represents a 32.89% increase in share count, with a total value of $118.46 million.

Complete Exits

The fund completely exited its position in:

  • Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), selling all 1,324,420 shares, which had a -1.27% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Key Holdings

Significant reductions were made in several holdings:

  • Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) saw a reduction of 782,572 shares, a -43.56% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.76%. The stock traded at an average price of $126.02 during the quarter and has returned 11.65% over the past three months and 60.03% year-to-date.
  • American Express Co (AXP, Financial) was reduced by 153,720 shares, a -29.38% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.67%. The stock traded at an average price of $231.59 during the quarter and has returned 10.15% over the past three months and 28.78% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 44 stocks. The top holdings were 4.21% in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ, Financial), 3.52% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), 3.35% in Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), 3.03% in S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial), and 2.98% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in 10 of the 11 industries, including Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, and Communication Services.

1811143563984138240.png

1811143637946494976.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.