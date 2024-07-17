Insights into the Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Stock Performances

Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Parnassus Investments, recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024. The fund, known for its commitment to fossil-fuel-free investments and positive workplace environments, focuses on acquiring undervalued, out-of-favor stocks with potential for significant returns. Managed by Billy Hwan after Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s retirement in 2020, the fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 by investing in quality U.S. large-cap companies that meet stringent ESG criteria.

New Additions to the Portfolio

The Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition in the second quarter of 2024:

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) was the significant new entry with 33,578 shares, representing 1.1% of the portfolio and a total value of $53.91 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

The fund also increased its stakes in several key stocks:

NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) saw an addition of 274,307 shares, bringing the total to 509,404 shares. This adjustment marks a 116.68% increase in share count and a 0.96% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $87.60 million.

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) increased by 1,047,972 shares, bringing the total to 4,233,811 shares. This represents a 32.89% increase in share count, with a total value of $118.46 million.

Complete Exits

The fund completely exited its position in:

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), selling all 1,324,420 shares, which had a -1.27% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Key Holdings

Significant reductions were made in several holdings:

Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) saw a reduction of 782,572 shares, a -43.56% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.76%. The stock traded at an average price of $126.02 during the quarter and has returned 11.65% over the past three months and 60.03% year-to-date.

American Express Co (AXP, Financial) was reduced by 153,720 shares, a -29.38% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.67%. The stock traded at an average price of $231.59 during the quarter and has returned 10.15% over the past three months and 28.78% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 44 stocks. The top holdings were 4.21% in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ, Financial), 3.52% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), 3.35% in Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), 3.03% in S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial), and 2.98% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in 10 of the 11 industries, including Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, and Communication Services.

