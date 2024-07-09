On July 9, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), executed a sale of 12,821 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $123.24 per share, totaling approximately $1,580,000. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 126,418 shares of the company.

Matson Inc (MATX, Financial) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's services span the Pacific, including a strong presence in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia, offering container shipping, intermodal freight transport, and logistics.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 45,188 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the latest transaction date, Matson Inc (MATX, Financial) shares were trading at $123.24, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.46, slightly above the industry median of 14.39.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of Matson Inc is estimated at $88.08 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4. GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as overvalued according to GF Value, potentially indicating the insider’s perception of the stock’s current valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.