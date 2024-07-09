On July 9, 2024, Mark Zeitchick, Director at Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG, Financial), purchased 112,750 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 257,310 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc operates as a real estate brokerage company primarily in the United States. The company is involved in buying, selling, and renting properties in various locations.

According to the filing, the shares were acquired at a price of $1.13 each. With this purchase, the total value of the shares bought by the insider amounted to $127,467.50. This transaction has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Douglas Elliman Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been 9 insider buys and 0 insider sells. Mark Zeitchick's recent purchase aligns with this trend, as he has bought 112,750 shares over the past year and has not sold any shares.

The stock of Douglas Elliman Inc currently holds a market cap of $112.448 million. The company's valuation metrics, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also accessible for further insights into the company's financial health.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of the stock, as insiders may buy shares when they believe the stock is undervalued. Interested investors should consider looking at the GF Value to get a better understanding of the fair value of the stock according to GuruFocus analysis.

