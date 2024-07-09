On July 9, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 905 shares of the company at a price of $533.95 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology services, including platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has a significant presence in the digital communication and advertising sectors.

The transaction occurred when Meta Platforms Inc's shares were trading at $533.95, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1,356.26 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 30.71, which is above the industry median of 21.895.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Meta Platforms Inc is estimated at $368.79 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 35,382 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases, with 250 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

This insider activity occurs amidst a backdrop where Meta Platforms Inc's stock valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

