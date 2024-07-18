What's Driving Neogen Corp's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 4.83% gain over the past week and an impressive 22.65% surge over the last three months. Currently, the stock is trading at $16.06, with a market capitalization of $3.48 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Neogen is $19.86, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when it was considered significantly undervalued at a GF Value of $21.91.

Introduction to Neogen Corp

Neogen Corp, operating within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, is a key player in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products for food and animal safety. The company's offerings are crucial in detecting substances like pathogens, allergens, and drug residues in food and animal feed. Neogen's business is split into two main segments: food safety, which accounts for 70% of post-merger sales, and animal safety, making up 20% of sales. Geographically, Neogen's market presence spans across the United States, which represents 60% of its total revenue, with the remaining 40% coming from international markets including Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

1811419235403067392.png

Assessing Neogen's Profitability

Neogen's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating strong profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 7.43%, which is higher than 66.51% of its peers. Additionally, Neogen's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 0.05% and 0.03% respectively, positioning it above more than half of its industry counterparts. However, its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.99%, which, despite being better than 44.93% of its competitors, indicates areas for potential improvement. Neogen has maintained profitability for 9 out of the last 10 years, underscoring its financial resilience.

1811419302281244672.png

Growth Trajectory of Neogen

Neogen's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting moderate growth prospects. The company has demonstrated a steady increase in revenue, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 3.30% and a 5-Year Rate of 4.10%, outperforming a significant portion of its industry peers. Looking ahead, Neogen's estimated revenue growth rate for the next three to five years is 5.62%, which, although modest, is better than 20.9% of companies in its sector.

1811419355737649152.png

Major Shareholders and Market Influence

Neogen's shareholder base is led by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 11,789,521 shares, which accounts for 5.44% of total shares. Following closely is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 7,304,967 shares, representing 3.37% of the shares, and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holding 1,067,875 shares, or 0.49%. The involvement of these prominent investors underscores confidence in Neogen's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Neogen operates in a competitive landscape with key players such as Sotera Health Co (SHC, Financial), Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial), and Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial), which have market caps of $3.51 billion, $3.6 billion, and $3.11 billion respectively. These companies, like Neogen, are significant contributors to the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, each bringing unique strengths and innovations to the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corp's recent stock performance and modest undervaluation present an interesting opportunity for investors. The company's solid profitability metrics, consistent growth, and strategic market positioning, combined with the backing of significant shareholders, make it a noteworthy contender in the diagnostics and food and animal safety sectors. As Neogen continues to navigate its competitive landscape, its financial health and growth trajectory will be critical in sustaining its market presence and delivering value to its shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.