On July 10, 2024, Rainer Bosselmann, Director of Argan Inc (AGX, Financial), executed a sale of 17,000 shares of the company at a price of $69.23 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 247,719 shares of Argan Inc.

Argan Inc is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy sectors.

Over the past year, Rainer Bosselmann has sold a total of 201,197 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Argan Inc shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Argan Inc were trading at $69.23 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $955.768 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.47, which is above both the industry median of 15.42 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $60.27, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This suggests that Argan Inc is modestly overvalued at the current price.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

