Delta Air Lines Faces Turbulence Amid Rising Capacity and Lower Travel Demand

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Rising capacity in the airline industry has been a major concern for investors over the past couple of years. Delta Air Lines (DAL, Financial) Q2 earnings miss and downside Q3 guidance highlight that an oversupply of seats is squeezing the industry's margins and profits. As the first major airline to report Q2 earnings, DAL's disappointing results and outlook suggest more turbulence ahead, especially since DAL's financial performance has generally outpaced its rivals.

  • After three consecutive earnings beats, DAL fell short of Q2 EPS estimates due to lower ticket prices and higher operating costs. Despite strong travel demand, DAL's revenue reached a June quarter record.
    • Available Seat Miles (ASMs) grew by 8% year-over-year, led by a 19% increase in DAL's Latin America market, driving revenue up by over 5% to $15.41 billion.
  • Consumers, particularly in the U.S., are cutting back on travel plans, opting for less expensive trips, while industry-wide capacity remains high. CEO Ed Bastian noted increased price sensitivity in lower fare categories.
    • Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Mile (PRASM) decreased by 3% in Q2.
  • The rise in industry capacity is pressuring DAL's PRASM. CFO Dan Janki mentioned that "growth continues to normalize," and DAL's Q3 revenue guidance of $14.84-$15.13 billion missed expectations.
  • Demand remains strong in certain areas, including DAL's premium, corporate, and international businesses. Premium revenue grew by 10% year-over-year, corporate travel demand increased double-digits, and international passenger revenue rose by 4%, despite challenging year-over-year comparisons.

Additionally, DAL continues to pay down its debt, thanks to strong free cash flow generation of $1.3 billion in Q2. By the end of Q2, the company's adjusted debt to EBITDAR decreased to 2.8x from 3.0x at the end of 2023. However, DAL and its peers are facing headwinds due to an unfavorable supply and demand dynamic as consumers tighten their travel budgets.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.