On July 10, 2024, Sean Kiewiet, the Chief Strategy Officer of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 42,517 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the insider now holds a total of 1,134,044 shares in the company.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc operates as a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of payment products and services, which are used by customers across a variety of industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 297,809 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 24 insider sells and only 2 insider buys within the company.

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc were priced at $5.12 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $402.729 million. Based on the GF Value, which is $5.80, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management motives by the insiders.

