Bill Nygren's Oakmark Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary: A Review

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Amid the unusually wide spread between high P/E and low P/E stocks that exists today, we are finding attractive investment opportunities across a diverse group of industries.
Article's Main Image

SECOND QUARTER, 2024

The Fund returned -3.98% versus 4.28% for the S&P 500 Index for the quarter, and 12.72% since inception, versus 10.57% for the S&P 500 Index over the same period.

At the sector level, the largest contributors were communication services and information technology, and the largest detractors were health care and energy.

• We are finding attractive investment opportunities across a diverse group of industries amid the unusually wide spread between high P/E and low P/E stocks that exists today. Read more in the 2Q 2024 U.S. equity market commentary.

TOP CONTRIBUTOR | DETRACTOR

Top contributor

Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) was the top contributor during the quar-ter. The stock price rose after the U.S.-based com-munication services company reported first-quarter operating income growth of 31% versus the prior year. We believe that management's cost reduc-tion initiatives will improve operating efficiency and lead to faster earnings growth. In addition, we ex-pect that the company's new AI-powered features, showcased at the recent Google I/O conference, will increase the value of its products to users. At its current share price, we continue to see upside to our estimate of Alphabet's intrinsic value.

Top detractor

IQVIA Holdings (IQV, Financial) was the top detractor during the quarter. Although the U.S.-based health care company's stock price fell following the release of first quarter results, the company's fundamentals were in-line with consensus expectations. Forward-looking indicators in the clinical trial business continue to be favorable, and management foresees gradual improvement in the technology and analytics solutions segment in the second half of this year and a stronger rebound next year. We believe IQVIA should sustain above-average long-term growth even though it trades at a discount to other life sci-ences and data and information services companies.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

New purchases

Corebridge Financial (CRBG, Financial) is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. Corebridge's extensive distribution network and long-standing relationships with large financial institutions have helped it maintain a high market share position for decades. In our view, the market values Corebridge as a variable annuity company despite its more diversified and less risky earnings profile relative to peers. In addition, we believe the recent reduction in AIG's significant ownership stake removes an overhang on the stock price. The combination of these factors provided the opportunity to invest in Corebridge at a discount to other non-variable annuity peers and our estimate of intrinsic value.

Nasdaq (NDAQ, Financial) is a global technology company that provides platforms and services for capital markets and other industries. Over the past decade, under the leadership of CEO Adena Friedman, Nasdaq has transformed from a traditional equity exchange into a collection of fast-growing, high-quality software and data businesses with the majority of revenue coming from non-exchange segments. Nasdaq's recent acquisition of Adenza led some investors to question management's capital allocation discipline. However, we believe the subsequent share price reaction more than compensates for the risk that Nasdaq overpaid for Adenza. More importantly, the experience seems to have catalyzed a renewed focus on organic growth, debt pay-down and capital return. Despite Nasdaq's potential for faster-than-average growth, high mix of recurring revenue, and impressive operating margins, the stock trades at a P/E multiple in line with the broader market. We were pleased to purchase shares in this excellent business for an average price.

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

(Year joined Harris | Oakmark)

William C. Nygren, CFA (1983)

Michael A. Nicolas, CFA (2013)

Robert F. Bierig (2012)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Total return includes change in share prices and, in each case, includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gain distributions. The investment return and principal value vary so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost.

The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers' research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change and may change based on market and other conditions without notice.

This content is not a recommendation of or an offer to buy or sell a security and is not warranted to be correct, complete or accurate.

Certain comments herein are based on current expectations and are considered “forward-looking statements.” These for-ward looking statements reflect assumptions and analyses made by the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe are relevant. Actual future results are subject to a number of investment and other risks and may prove to be different from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.