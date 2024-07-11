On July 11, 2024, Kimberly Rutledge, Chief People Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), sold 1,953 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings Inc specializes in providing cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The company's offerings help financial institutions deliver secure and intuitive interaction with their retail and commercial account holders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,403 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Q2 Holdings Inc, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were trading at $65 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.94 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $47.97, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation levels of Q2 Holdings Inc's stock.

