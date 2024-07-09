Director Mira Wilczek Sells 5,000 Shares of EverQuote Inc (EVER)

On July 9, 2024, Mira Wilczek, Director at EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $22.31 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and post-transaction, the insider now owns 94,544 shares of the company.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform allows consumers to connect with insurance providers and agencies to find tailored insurance solutions, including auto, home, and life insurance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend in insider transactions at EverQuote Inc shows a predominance of selling activities, with 68 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $22.31 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $752.841 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.45. The GF Value of $9.12 is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The valuation metrics for EverQuote Inc include various ratios such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are used to determine the GF Value.

