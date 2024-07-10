On July 10, 2024, John Rosenthal, the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 96,262 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect their financial independence and secure their future. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, John Rosenthal has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $46 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.96 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as estimated by analysts.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Brighthouse Financial Inc's stock is estimated at $69.12, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice.

This insider sale could provide valuable insight for current and potential investors, reflecting the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

