Insider Selling: Director and 10% Owner Stacy Hock Sells Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI)

27 minutes ago

On July 9, 2024, Stacy Hock, Director and 10% Owner of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial), sold 8,571 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 960,459 shares of the company.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc operates in the energy sector, providing a range of services including oil and gas extraction and exploration. The company's strategic operations focus on maximizing the extraction efficiency and minimizing the environmental impact of their operations.

Over the past year, Stacy Hock has been active in the market with respect to shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, selling a total of 67,145 shares and purchasing none. This recent transaction continues a trend of net selling activity by the insider over this period.

The insider transaction history for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 16 recorded sells and 5 buys from insiders. This could suggest a variety of strategic financial maneuvers by the insiders, depending on the company's performance and market conditions.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc were trading at $19.89 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.69, which is slightly above the industry median of 11.44.

For more detailed valuation metrics, investors might consider looking at the GF Value, which provides a deeper insight into the company's fair value considering its historical ratios, an estimate of its future business performance, and the stock's price relative to its intrinsic value.

This sale by Stacy Hock provides an interesting data point for those tracking insider behaviors and patterns, particularly in the energy sector where Atlas Energy Solutions Inc operates.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

