On July 10, 2024, Eric Shander, President and Chief Financial Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a sale of 38,840 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $22.51 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 454,724 shares of the company.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) is a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education systems. The company's solutions are designed to improve student achievement, empower teachers, and enhance operational efficiency for schools and districts.

Over the past year, Eric Shander has sold a total of 158,332 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at PowerSchool Holdings Inc, where there have been 67 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) was trading at $22.51 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.74 billion. The company's shares are currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.11, based on a GF Value of $20.36.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), considering the insider's significant reduction in ownership and the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.