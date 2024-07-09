On July 9, 2024, Miller Carter, Director at Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial), executed a sale of 19,629 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on July 12, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,144 shares in the company.

Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial) specializes in connected camera brands. Their products include security cameras that integrate with smart home ecosystems, providing users with innovative security solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 51,629 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Arlo Technologies Inc, where there have been 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc were priced at $15.03 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.62 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc is $7.96 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.89. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider selling event may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation discrepancies highlighted by the GF Value, especially considering the stock's current market valuation.

