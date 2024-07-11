On July 11, 2024, Valerie Morisset, Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM, Financial), sold 105,931 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 344,683 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc, a company focused on developing therapies for pain, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. According to records, there have been 1 insider buys and 4 insider sells in the last twelve months.

The recent sale by the insider was conducted at a stock price of $6.95, valuing the transaction at approximately $736,230.45. This price reflects the current market cap of Eliem Therapeutics Inc at $472.173 million.

Over the past year, Valerie Morisset has sold a total of 168,273 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This pattern of selling is part of a broader trend of insider activity at the company.

For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such transactions can provide insights into potential strategic shifts or personal financial management by key executives. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also crucial for evaluating the stock's current standing and future prospects.

For a visual representation of insider trends, the following image illustrates the recent insider selling and buying activities at Eliem Therapeutics Inc:

Investors and analysts will continue to watch the insider activities at Eliem Therapeutics Inc, as these can often signal the internal perspectives of the company's executives and their outlook on the company's future performance.

