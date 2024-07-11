Insider Sale at Eliem Therapeutics Inc: EVP, R&D AND CSO Valerie Morisset Sells 105,931 Shares

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago

On July 11, 2024, Valerie Morisset, Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM, Financial), sold 105,931 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 344,683 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc, a company focused on developing therapies for pain, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. According to records, there have been 1 insider buys and 4 insider sells in the last twelve months.

The recent sale by the insider was conducted at a stock price of $6.95, valuing the transaction at approximately $736,230.45. This price reflects the current market cap of Eliem Therapeutics Inc at $472.173 million.

Over the past year, Valerie Morisset has sold a total of 168,273 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This pattern of selling is part of a broader trend of insider activity at the company.

For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such transactions can provide insights into potential strategic shifts or personal financial management by key executives. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also crucial for evaluating the stock's current standing and future prospects.

For a visual representation of insider trends, the following image illustrates the recent insider selling and buying activities at Eliem Therapeutics Inc:

1811623208886104064.png

Investors and analysts will continue to watch the insider activities at Eliem Therapeutics Inc, as these can often signal the internal perspectives of the company's executives and their outlook on the company's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.