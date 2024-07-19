Insider Selling: CEO James Scholhamer Sells Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

James Scholhamer, CEO of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT, Financial), sold 26,608 shares of the company on July 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 418,453 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $55.1 each.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, and parts for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The company's products include precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, and a variety of industrial and automation production equipment.

Over the past year, James Scholhamer has engaged in the sale of 26,608 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The overall insider transaction history for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $2.432 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current valuation metrics.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $30.26, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market position.

