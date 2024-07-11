Release Date: July 11, 2024

Positive Points

AZZ Inc (AZZ, Financial) reported record quarterly revenue of $413 million, reflecting a 5.7% increase compared to the prior year.

Metal coatings EBITDA margin grew to 30.9%, exceeding the prior year and slightly ahead of the target margin range of 25% to 30%.

The company generated significant cash flow from operations, with a 50% increase compared to the first quarter of the prior year.

AZZ Inc (AZZ) successfully completed a public offering of common stock to fully fund the redemption of its Series A convertible preferred stock, improving its capital structure.

The company reduced debt by $25 million in the quarter and expects to pay down a total of $60 million to $90 million for the full fiscal year.

Negative Points

Interest expense for the first quarter was $22.8 million, although this was a decrease from $28.7 million in the prior year.

The redemption of the Series A preferred stock resulted in a one-time redemption premium payment of $75.2 million, leading to a GAAP loss to common shareholders of $36.8 million.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $32.9 million in the first quarter, up from $31.5 million in the prior year.

The company noted potential impacts from macroeconomic events, such as hurricanes and upcoming elections, which could introduce uncertainty.

Despite strong performance, AZZ Inc (AZZ) maintained a conservative outlook for the rest of the fiscal year, citing potential seasonality and economic factors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The first one is just on the EBITDA guidance. Q1, very solid start to the year. You're annualizing to $376 million. Range for the full fiscal year, $310 million to $360 million. So well below kind of where you've been annualizing, especially at the midpoint. You mentioned some factors, seasonality, election, the hurricane, but to what extent are you really conservative when it comes to the rest of the fiscal year? Thank you very much for your color.

A: Well, I guess, generally, we -- as you probably have seen, we tend to be conservative. So we're getting back into it. We had updated guidance in April, which was a little out of cycle and prior to then having the offering and then finishing up the quarter. But our normal cadence would be, as we finish up the second quarter, to look at updating guidance at that point. And that also gives us a better benchmark since we'll have finished what is typically a strong summer construction season. And the quarter is off to a good start. So we feel good about our outlook at this point. But just a little hesitant given -- nothing specific. So I don't want to say that. And Hurricane Beryl, while it affected a couple of our sites, we're talking about a handful of man days of production that was affected. And for the most part, while our sites had lost power, I think, in three sites -- three or four sites, our customers did as well down in Houston. So that work's still going to get done and we'll clear that out within a few days. So overall, the net impact is very minor. And then in longer term, almost sadly, in some cases, I'd say we do tend to pick up work after Hurricane because you just look at some of the photos of the down transmission towers and poles and docks and piers and things like that, tends to be stuff that gets galvanized. So over the longer term, we tend to pick up work. And the economy. As we showed, we had record sales in the first quarter. Our teams are striving hard, taking some market share, driving volumes. So we're confident, but we just want to get back into our normal conservative cadence of how we set guidance.

Q: On the metal coatings business, you came in at an EBITDA margin of 31%. I remember you've spoken to kind of 25% to 30% as a target before. And so I wondered, was there anything unusual going on that margins were above kind of the target range? I guess they can always go higher. Zinc, for example, was pretty volatile. Did that have an impact in any way? I would appreciate your perspective on this. Thank you.

A: Yeah, a couple of things. One, zinc didn't have much -- it didn't really have any impact at all. It's -- for us, the cost in our kettles is still trending down, but then it -- with the higher LME zinc cost right now, it will flip over and start to gradually head back up as the year wears on. But that's all factored into our forecast and our guidance already. I think the main thing was it shows that when our teams get a little bit of extra volume that -- and keep in mind, we have no backlog in -- technically, no backlog in either segment. But at least on the Precast side, we do have some -- a lot of customer steel and aluminum sitting in our warehouses and plants. But on the galvanizing side, particularly, they basically have what's on their yards. So they're forecasting off of their sales. We've got a great sales relationship management capability and our teams do well. So picking up an extra 90 bps of EBITDA margin, that's pretty much -- I would say, it's definitely not rounding there. But yeah, a little bit of volume goes a long way, and they stayed focused on what they do, and they maintain their value pricing philosophy just to exit the leadership team and the plants just executed outstandingly well, and it's not that we anticipate that falls off. But after the summer construction cycle, then it gets a little choppier as you -- we get into the fall. And then in winter, that's when construction does follow up, whether it's public sector or private sector. So just keeping in mind, the fourth quarter gets a little bit weaker so we tend to look at that 25% to 30% being a consistent target. If we do find that they continue to sustain above 30%, we would naturally revisit that range. But I'm not anticipating that at this time.

Q: Are there any end markets out there that are kind of choppy and giving you some concern for the rest of the year? Maybe there was some inventory stock or destock that we should keep in mind? Just anything that would keep you kind of conservative on the top line outlook.

A: Great question. As you look at our stated end markets and the results, we saw growth across every stated end market other than the catch-all category of others. So kudos to the teams in both segments for strong performance there. When you look a little further into each segment, we saw some choppiness here and there, some give-and-take. But overall, we don't see anything that we -- really worries us or brings too much concern to us across either segment.

Q: While sales were up in both business segments, it looks like the average selling price was down in metals coating due to the product mix and the average price was flat in Precoat Metals. So I was just wondering, to follow up on that last question, what's your outlook for pricing? Will it be -- will the results be more volume driven or do you expect kind of a change in the mix that might help the prices going forward?

A: I think we're generally seeing -- so a couple of things. As -- even though we've tried to separate zinc cost from our pricing models, the reality is when zinc starts to trend up as it has been on the LME, it makes it easier to hold price. So -- because customers are expecting it. They see -- they know it's a significant part of our cost of goods sold. So I'd say, as we look forward, it actually gets a little bit easier. Part of the problem of being a public company, we do talk about how the zinc cost is moving in our kettles. And as we talk about it, going down in our kettles, customers are going to ask us, so why is your price going down too? So it's good to see this flip over a little bit and head back up. Like I said, we try to sell on the value add. We sell multiple services beyond just the hot-dip galvanizing itself, and that includes transportation. So there's a lot of things that affect mix. But generally, I think we see prices holding as we look forward supported by the fact that we still have inflation on virtually everything from wages to our asset, energy, you name it. And like I said, with zinc costs going up, then that usually kind of bodes well

