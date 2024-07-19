JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $6.12 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges 20% to $51 Billion

Net Income Surges to $18.1 Billion, Driven by Significant Gains

Summary
  • Net Income: $18.1 billion, up 25% year-over-year, including a $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares.
  • GAAP EPS: $6.12 per share, with net income excluding significant items at $4.40 per share.
  • Revenue: $51.0 billion, up 20% year-over-year, driven by higher investment banking fees and asset management fees.
  • Net Interest Income: $22.9 billion, up 4%, influenced by higher rates and balance sheet mix.
  • Noninterest Expense: $23.7 billion, up 14%, primarily due to higher compensation and a $1.0 billion donation of Visa shares.
  • Credit Costs: $3.1 billion, including $2.2 billion of net charge-offs and an $821 million net reserve build.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $3.7 trillion, up 15% year-over-year, reflecting higher market levels and net inflows.
Article's Main Image

On July 12, 2024, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $18.1 billion, or $6.12 per share. Excluding significant items, net income was $13.1 billion, or $4.40 per share. This performance highlights the bank's robust financial health and strategic gains, particularly from Visa shares.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Performance and Challenges

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) reported a 25% increase in net income, driven by a $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares. However, the bank also faced challenges, including a $1.0 billion donation of Visa shares to pre-fund contributions to the Firm’s Foundation and $546 million of net investment securities losses. These factors underscore the bank's strategic decisions and the complexities of managing significant financial transactions.

Financial Achievements

The bank's reported revenue for the second quarter was $51.0 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Net interest income (NII) was $22.9 billion, up 4%, driven by higher rates and balance sheet mix. Noninterest revenue surged by 37% to $28.1 billion, reflecting higher investment banking fees and asset management fees.

1811717518931423232.png

Key Financial Metrics

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) reported a return on equity (ROE) of 23% and a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 28%. Excluding significant items, ROTCE was 20%. The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio stood at 15.3%, indicating a strong capital position.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $18.1 billion $14.5 billion
Revenue $51.0 billion $42.5 billion
Net Interest Income $22.9 billion $22.0 billion
Noninterest Revenue $28.1 billion $20.5 billion

Commentary from Management

"The Firm performed well in the second quarter, generating net income of $13.1 billion and a ROTCE of 20% after excluding a net gain on our Visa shares, a contribution to the Firm’s Foundation and discretionary securities losses," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO.

Analysis and Conclusion

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, driven by strategic gains and robust revenue growth. The bank's ability to navigate complex financial transactions and maintain a strong capital position underscores its resilience and strategic acumen. However, challenges such as significant donations and investment securities losses highlight the complexities of managing a large financial institution.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.