Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With its shares currently priced at $78.33, Bio-Techne Corp has experienced a daily gain of 2.57%, and an impressive three-month change of 17.53%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Bio-Techne Corp for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, evaluating stocks based on five key aspects of valuation. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Bio-Techne Corp boasts a GF Score of 95, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent player in the life sciences sector, providing consumables and instruments primarily for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. Protein sciences, which accounts for 75% of revenue, includes reagents and analytical instruments for life sciences research. The diagnostics and genomics segment, making up 25% of revenue, offers diagnostic reagents and molecular diagnostics products. Bio-Techne Corp generates approximately 55% of its revenue from the United States, with significant operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Bio-Techne Corp's Financial Strength rating is impressive, with an Interest Coverage ratio of 14.62, significantly above the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham. The company's Altman Z-Score of 11.81 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.43 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Profitability Rank of Bio-Techne Corp is outstanding, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years. The company's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.4%, outperforming 66.93% of its peers in the biotechnology industry. This is complemented by a strong EBITDA growth over the past three years.

Conclusion

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.