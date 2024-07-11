On July 11, 2024, Dean Chin, Senior Vice President - Chief Accounting Officer of ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), sold 2,042 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $50.7 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries Inc is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, and other services to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers across the United States.

Over the past year, Dean Chin has sold a total of 7,507 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for ABM Industries Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys, with 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of ABM Industries Inc were trading at $50.7 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.42, which is lower than the industry median of 17.64 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ABM Industries Inc is estimated at $50.60 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock price stability.

