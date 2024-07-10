On July 10, 2024, Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company at a price of $48.9 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 378,391 shares of the company.

ABM Industries Inc is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and over 140,000 employees in 350+ offices deployed throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions, and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of ABM Industries Inc were trading at $48.9 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.42, which is lower than the industry median of 17.64 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ABM Industries Inc is estimated at $50.60 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other financial considerations. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.