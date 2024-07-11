Insider Sale: Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison Sells Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On July 11, 2024, Desiree Ralls-Morrison, Director at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), executed a sale of 3,489 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc operates as a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Through its various branches, the company caters to a wide range of sports and outdoor activities, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience for sports enthusiasts and professionals.

As of the latest transaction, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc was trading at $206.65 per share, giving the company a market cap of approximately $18.06 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, which is above both the industry median of 17.65 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price also positions it above its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $156.66, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This suggests that Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is significantly overvalued at present.

1811883508981985280.png

Over the past year, there have been 14 insider sells and 4 insider buys at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The insider transaction trend shows more selling activities than buying among the insiders, which could be an area of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors.

1811883436332445696.png

Considering the valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with the GF Value, investors might find these insights crucial for making informed decisions regarding their investments in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.