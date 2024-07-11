On July 11, 2024, Desiree Ralls-Morrison, Director at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), executed a sale of 3,489 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc operates as a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Through its various branches, the company caters to a wide range of sports and outdoor activities, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience for sports enthusiasts and professionals.

As of the latest transaction, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc was trading at $206.65 per share, giving the company a market cap of approximately $18.06 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, which is above both the industry median of 17.65 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price also positions it above its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $156.66, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This suggests that Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is significantly overvalued at present.

Over the past year, there have been 14 insider sells and 4 insider buys at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The insider transaction trend shows more selling activities than buying among the insiders, which could be an area of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Considering the valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with the GF Value, investors might find these insights crucial for making informed decisions regarding their investments in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

