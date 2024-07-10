On July 10, 2024, Robert Traube, the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 21,949 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the shares were sold at a market price, with the insider now holding a total of 53,804 shares of Zuora Inc.

Zuora Inc, a company specializing in cloud-based subscription management software, enables businesses to launch and manage their subscription-based services. The company's platform helps businesses in terms of billing, collections, quoting, revenue recognition, and subscription metrics.

Over the past year, Robert Traube has sold a total of 485,335 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Zuora Inc, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.72 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $1.33 billion.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89, based on a GF Value of $9.83. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Zuora Inc, particularly considering the company's stable valuation and the ongoing insider selling trend.

