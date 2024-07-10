On July 10, 2024, Joseph Clark, President of LED Solutions at SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc.

SMART Global Holdings Inc operates in the technology sector, specializing in memory solutions, storage, and hybrid solutions. The company's offerings include DRAM modules, flash memory cards, and other related products that cater to various industries such as computing, networking, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

Over the past year, Joseph Clark has sold a total of 17,489 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

The shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc were trading at $29 on the day of the sale. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.529 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $19.79, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation accuracy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.