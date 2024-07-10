Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial) on July 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 78,611 shares of the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, Stephen Betz has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 30,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $48.55 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.23 billion. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The insider transaction trends for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc can be visualized in the following chart:

For more detailed information on the valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, refer to the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.