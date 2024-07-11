On July 11, 2024, Adam Levy, the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,757 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $13.14 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 247,611 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing targeted therapies for cardiovascular and kidney diseases. The company's approach aims to address the underlying causes of these diseases with precision medicine.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 107,572 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been more insider sales (7) than buys (5) at the company.

The shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc were trading at $13.14 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $718.907 million.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, although it is essential to consider a broad range of factors when evaluating investment opportunities.

