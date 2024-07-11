On July 11, 2024, Jon Congleton, the CEO of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial), sold 15,746 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 911,212 shares of the company.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing targeted therapies for cardiovascular and cardiorenal diseases. The company aims to address the unmet medical needs in these areas with innovative treatment options.

The shares were sold at a price of $13.34, valuing the transaction at approximately $210,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, Jon Congleton has sold a total of 137,856 shares and purchased 10,750 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc.

The insider transaction history at Mineralys Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 7 insider sells. The recent transactions by Jon Congleton represent a notable change in the insider's holdings.

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc are currently trading with a market cap of approximately $718.91 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also tracked for investor reference.

The following image shows the trend in insider transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics Inc over the past year:

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value and future performance. The recent sale by Jon Congleton could be interpreted in several ways, but it remains a single data point in the broader analysis of the company's stock and prospects.

For more detailed valuation metrics, investors might consider reviewing the GF Value of the stock, which provides an estimate of its intrinsic value based on historical multiples, adjusted for future earnings projections and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.