On July 11, 2024, Jeremy Garber, President and Treasurer of Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 223,020 shares of the company.

Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the acquisition, management, and disposition of properties leased to the United States Postal Service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,651 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 11 insider buys and 4 insider sells within the company.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc were trading at $14.02, giving the company a market cap of $319.959 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 141.00, significantly above both the industry median of 17.02 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $16.81, indicating that with a trading price of $14.02, Postal Realty Trust Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

