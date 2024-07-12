On July 12, 2024, Brett Cope, President & Chief Executive Officer of Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), executed a sale of 2,750 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 148,737 shares of Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries Inc, based in Houston, Texas, is a provider of packaged solutions for the control, monitoring, and distribution of electrical power and other critical processes. The company's offerings help manage electrical energy in a variety of industries such as oil and gas refining, transportation, and industrial developments.

Over the past year, Brett Cope has sold a total of 5,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were trading at $142.31 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.702 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.88, which is lower than the industry median of 22.51 and also below the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $58.21, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.44. This suggests that Powell Industries Inc is significantly overvalued at the current price level.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

