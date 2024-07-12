Q2 2024 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Daniel Morris - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Head of Investor Relations
Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of Ericsson's second-quarter 2024 results. Today, BÃ¶rje Ekholm, our President and CEO, joins us by video; and Lars SandstrÃ¶m, Chief Financial Officer, is here in the studio with me.
As usual, we'll have a short presentation followed by Q&A. And then in order to ask a question, you'll need to join the conference by phone. Details can be found in today's earnings release and on the Investor Relations website.
Please be advised that today's call is being recorded and that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and certain planning assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The actual results may differ materially due to factors mentioned in today's press release and discussed in the conference call. We encourage you to read about these risks and uncertainties in our earnings report as well as in our annual report.
I'll now hand the call over to BÃ¶rje and
