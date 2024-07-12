Jul 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Patrice Ouimet - Cogeco Communications Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Thank you. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call as usual. Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion will include estimates and forward-looking information, and we ask that you review the cautionary language in the press releases issued yesterday and in our 2023 annual reports regarding our various risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ.



With that, I'll now pass the line to our CEO for the next panel for opening remarks.



Frederic Perron,,Cogeco Communications Inc-President-Cogeco Connexion