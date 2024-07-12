On July 12, 2024, Kenneth Seipel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Citi Trends Inc (CTRN, Financial), purchased 282,644 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 319,562 shares of Citi Trends Inc.

Citi Trends Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The company's merchandise offerings are designed to appeal to the preferences of fashion-conscious consumers who typically reside in urban areas.

According to the data, over the past year, Kenneth Seipel has bought a total of 282,644 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern of insider buying at the company. Over the last year, there have been 33 insider buys and only 2 insider sells at Citi Trends Inc.

Shares of Citi Trends Inc were priced at $19.03 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $159.958 million.

The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77, based on a GF Value of $24.63. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity might be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.