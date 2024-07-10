On July 10, 2024, Alexander Moore, Director at Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial), executed a sale of 37,077 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,630 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc specializes in big data analytics. The company's platforms, Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry, serve clients across public and private sectors worldwide, enabling organizations to analyze large datasets to meet their unique needs.

Over the past year, Alexander Moore has sold a total of 270,799 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 73 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc were trading at $27.81 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $62.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 233.92, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.16.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63. The GF Value of $17.06 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

