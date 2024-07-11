On July 11, 2024, Jodi Bond, Director at Sunrise Realty Trust Inc (SUNS, Financial), purchased 16,050 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 20,467 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust Inc operates in the real estate sector, focusing primarily on residential and commercial properties. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been four insider buys and zero insider sells.

Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust Inc were priced at $11.78 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $94.862 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 40.44, significantly above both the industry median of 17.02 and the historical median for the company.

This insider buying activity may be of interest to investors, particularly in light of the company's valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. For more detailed analysis, investors might consider looking at the GF Value to assess whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued.

The insider's commitment to increasing their stake in the company could be seen as a positive signal about the future prospects of Sunrise Realty Trust Inc.

