Avanza Bank Holding AB (FRA:1JJA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Customer Growth and Record Fund Inflows Amid Profit Challenges

Avanza Bank Holding AB (FRA:1JJA) reports robust customer acquisition and fund inflows, despite a dip in operating profit and administrative fines.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Flow: SEK17 billion.
  • New Customers: 34,000.
  • H1 Inflows: 18% higher than the same period last year.
  • Monthly Recurring Inflow: SEK2 billion per month.
  • Funds Business Net Inflow (H1): SEK22 billion (all-time high).
  • Total Fund Capital: SEK300 billion.
  • Market Share (Q1): 7.5% of total savings capital in Sweden.
  • Operating Profit (Q2): Decreased by 9% compared to Q1.
  • Net Profit (H1 2024): Increased by 9%.
  • Gross Brokerage Income: Increased to 11.2 bps from 11 bps last quarter.
  • Brokerage Generating Turnover (Foreign Markets): 21% of total brokerage generating turnover.
  • Fund Margin (Q2): 25.9 bps (unchanged from Q1).
  • Surplus Liquidity (End of Q2): SEK43.6 billion.
  • Volume Growth (Margin Lending): 9%.
  • Administrative Fine: SEK15 million from the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection.
  • Estimated Cost Increase (Full Year): 9.5%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Avanza Bank Holding AB (FRA:1JJA, Financial) reported strong quarterly results and a solid first half of the year.
  • The company saw a net inflow of SEK17 billion and welcomed 34,000 new customers.
  • Avanza Bank Holding AB (FRA:1JJA) was ranked the number one financial company in a reputation index.
  • The funds business achieved an all-time high net inflow of SEK22 billion in the first half of the year.
  • Customer acquisition costs remain low due to strong brand recognition and word-of-mouth referrals.

Negative Points

  • Operating profit for the quarter decreased by 9% compared to Q1, partly due to customer compensations and a fine from the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection.
  • Total net brokerage income decreased slightly compared to the last quarter due to three fewer trading days in Q2.
  • Other income was negatively affected by customer compensations of SEK15.3 million related to interest on ISK accounts.
  • The company faces challenges in internal efficiency and has identified several areas needing improvement, such as corporate actions and settlement processes.
  • There was a negative net flow in the private banking segment, attributed to customers seeking exposures in assets not provided by Avanza Bank Holding AB (FRA:1JJA).

Q & A Highlights

Q: My first question is on NII during the quarter, the average annualized rate on deposit increased despite the rate cuts from the Riksbank. Was this purely due to the mix shift within deposit accounts?
A: Yes, you are right. The increase was due to a slight growth in savings accounts. The peak in expenses occurred in April, but the average rate appears higher because we take the average of opening and closing balances, which saw some uptick towards the end of the quarter.

Q: You cut your mortgage offering by 25 bps on May 15 but delayed the cut on savings accounts until May 27. Why not protect your NII more by aligning these cuts?
A: We would have preferred to lower the savings account rates immediately, but we have agreements with our savings account partners that cause a lag. The delay was not due to competition but contractual obligations.

Q: Could you help us understand your vision for Avanza going forward? Are the five areas you mentioned earlier the main focus, or should we expect other developments?
A: We are in the middle of a strategic overview, which is natural for a new CEO. The five prioritized areas are tactical for 2024, but the core business of being a leading savings platform in Sweden will remain our primary focus.

Q: Could you elaborate on your goal to move the development environment into the cloud? What is the scope, timing, and cost estimates?
A: We plan to move our workspace to the cloud by the end of this year or early next year. The production environment will follow, but the pace is undecided. The move is not to lower costs but to leverage cloud innovations. The actual cost in the cloud may be higher, but we expect efficiency gains elsewhere.

Q: You announced currency accounts for Pro and private banking clients. What is driving this move, and what revenue implications do you expect?
A: This is driven by clear client demand to avoid frequent FX conversions. While we may earn less on FX fees, we believe this will be compensated by increased volumes due to improved client convenience.

Q: How broad-based is the interest in foreign securities among your customers?
A: The interest in foreign securities is quite broad across all customer segments. Popular names like Novo Nordisk and Nvidia are frequently traded, indicating widespread interest.

Q: Could you explain the ISK interest remediation issue in more detail? Is there a risk of further claims from customers?
A: All affected customers received information from the tax authority in May and June. We have paid out SEK15 million, and while we see a slower rate of incoming claims, I cannot provide a hard upper limit on potential future claims.

Q: What is the reason for the negative net flow in the private banking segment this quarter?
A: The outflows were due to a few one-offs and not increased competition. Typically, we lose customers in this segment due to our lower risk appetite for credits compared to competitors.

Q: How do you expect the strategic update to be communicated? Will it be part of a Capital Markets Day or an interim report?
A: It depends on the extent of the changes. If they are minor, we will discuss them in an interim report. If significant, we may present them at a Capital Markets Day.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.