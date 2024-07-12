Release Date: July 12, 2024

Positive Points

Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) successfully rolled out its AI-driven 'Fastenal Intelligence' system, enhancing internal data utilization and customer service.

The company reported strong growth in its FMI Technology, with 7,188 devices installed in Q2, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.

Fastenal Co (FAST) achieved a 25% rise in eBusiness, driven primarily by eProcurement.

The company maintained a healthy operating cash flow and a strong balance sheet, with debt reduced to 6.3% of total capital.

Fastenal Co (FAST) saw encouraging results from its customer acquisition efforts, with strong Onsite and FMI signings and improved national account contracts.

Negative Points

Net sales growth was modest at 2%, reflecting a challenging underlying market.

Earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 2% to $0.51, indicating pressure on profitability.

The company experienced negative pricing impacts, particularly in fasteners and non-fastener products, affecting overall margins.

Operating margin declined by 80 basis points year-over-year to 20.2%, due to higher SG&A expenses and product/customer mix.

The industrial production environment remains weak, with persistent sluggish business activity and increased layoffs and shift reductions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The deflation in Fastenal has been ongoing for some time and is well known. But the new news today, I believe, is in the safety category. Can you give us any context for what you've seen there? And what steps are you taking to be more disciplined in the coming quarter?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) The pricing in the marketplace was a contributor to the neutral price cost in Q2. We weren't disciplined in the safety category and other product categories. We've raised awareness about the need for discipline and will use financial tools to incentivize behavior among our team.

Q: Can you provide context on the impact of warehousing customers on gross margin trends? How does this compare to typical gross margin trends from Q2 to Q3?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) The impact from warehousing customers was largely contained to Q2, with minimal impact expected in Q3. Typically, Q2 and Q3 gross margins are similar, but we expect a slight improvement due to the absence of some expenses.

Q: How are you thinking about leverage on SG&A in the second half?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) SG&A growth between Q2 and Q3 typically tracks revenue growth. We expect to be tighter on costs in Q3 than in Q2, but the analysis of SG&A cannot be separated from revenue growth.

Q: Should we read anything into the better cadence of the quarter, with May better than April and June better than May? Is there an inflection happening?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) Our ability to gain traction has improved, but the macro environment remains challenging. We are encouraged by our customer acquisition efforts, but I don't have many green shoots at the macro level.

Q: Is the price deflation in safety and other products due to a more competitive environment or is it more elective from your RVPs trying to gain share?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) It's a combination of both. We are hungry to grow, and our customers are looking to save costs. We are not consciously willing to accept lower margins to win business, but the challenging marketplace influences decisions.

Q: What are you seeing in mature Onsites and the pathway to improve performance?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) Mature Onsites are impacted by the challenging manufacturing environment. We are seeing success in customer acquisition, which should translate into revenue growth in the second half of 2024.

Q: Could you refresh us on how you think about outgrowth versus industrial production and your contribution margin expectations over the cycle?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) Historically, our outgrowth against industrial production has been 5-6 percentage points. We aim to return to that range and potentially exceed it. Our objective is to operate at a 21-22% operating margin while growing and gaining market share.

Q: Can you level set us on the macro environment? Has the industrial economy slowed slightly versus Q1, or is it more pronounced?

A: (Holden Lewis, CFO) The overall level of activity hasn't changed much, but customers are making cost adjustments due to the prolonged downturn. We don't have a clear view on how the macro environment will evolve, especially with the upcoming elections.

